Jalur Gemilang: Symbol of patriotism and national pride

ONCE again, Malaysians of all races are reminded and encouraged to fly the Jalur Gemilang, our national flag, in conjunction with Malaysia’s 67th Merdeka anniversary.

A national flag symbolises the spirit of patriotism, pride, unity and love for the nation.

Under this common flag, we attained independence and built our lives harmoniously, irrespective of race, colour or creed.

It stands as a symbol of unity for all our communities as we work towards building a united Malaysian nation, where our future lies.

I do not doubt that Malaysians are proud of their flag, as it embodies their patriotic spirit for the nation they call home.

In fact, the Malaysian flag should not be flown only on Merdeka Day. It should be displayed on all formal occasions and, if practical, every day.

In many countries I have visited, I observed that national flags are flown daily at government and private buildings, including business corporations, schools and community centres.

In Malaysia, however, with some exceptions, many building owners do not make it a practice to fly the national flag except on Merdeka Day.

Even on that important day, there are many premises that do not display the flag.

In this regard, I suggest that all buildings at our Putrajaya Administrative Centre take the lead by flying our Jalur Gemilang at all times.

What is most important is to teach our younger generation to love our flag.

The future of our nation lies with our youth, so it is essential to instil in them the spirit, love and pride for our Jalur Gemilang.

Schools should have a daily ceremony to hoist the national flag, in addition to singing the Negara-Ku.

Ensuring that our young people respect and love the national flag is crucial in building future generations of Malaysians imbued with a strong sense of patriotism and national pride.

However, I must also stress that flying the Jalur Gemilang is not the only way to express one’s patriotism. Patriotism can manifest in various forms.

Speaking up and defending our country against any form of attack is a patriotic act.

Refraining from committing acts of vandalism on public property or littering in public places indiscriminately is also patriotic.

Contributing to making our communities safe from crime or protecting and preserving our environment are acts of patriotism as well.

Malaysians can display their patriotism through their words, thoughts and actions in the interest of the country and in nation-building.

Being patriotic also means offering sincere views and opinions on matters that can benefit the country.

Expressing one’s unbiased and sincere feelings about the affairs of our nation is a right and responsibility that should be practised by all patriotic Malaysians who love their country and want the best for it.

In this context, making constructive criticisms in the interest of the nation does not make a person any less patriotic.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Kuala Lumpur