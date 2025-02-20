Need for legislative action to tackle food waste

FOOD waste is a critical issue that significantly impacts the economy, environment and future food security for Malaysians.

In Malaysia, the rate of food wastage is becoming increasingly alarming, yet no serious action has been taken to curb this problem.

Therefore, it is crucial for us, especially the authorities and the government, to take

effective measures to address this issue, one of which is by enacting legislation related to food and resource waste.

Currently, Malaysia ranks fourth for food waste, with a rate of 81kg per capita per year, Laos has 97kg, Thailand has 86kg and Cambodia has 85kg, according to the latest report from

the United Nations Environment Programme

in 2024.

A clear example of this is during the month of Ramadan, when it is increasingly common to witness millions of kilogrammes of food being wasted – 8.3 million tonnes in 2024 alone – by Malaysians, especially from restaurant operators, bazaars and households.

The enactment of such a law is a proposed measure to reduce the amount of food discarded by households, restaurants and food businesses.

The main objective of this Act is to ensure more efficient, intelligent and sustainable food consumption while reducing the burden of waste in landfills, which also emit unpleasant odours due to food waste decomposition.

Believe it or not, a significant portion of the wasted food comes from government subsidised staples for Malaysians, such as wheat flour, rice, sugar and packaged palm oil.

With this Act in place, individuals and businesses can become more disciplined in planning and utilising food more efficiently, thereby reducing food wastage.

Better food management can lead to significant cost savings for households and businesses. Less wasted food means more savings, which can be allocated to other

essential needs. Food waste dumped in landfills contributes to the emission of greenhouse gases like methane, which has a foul smell. By reducing food wastage in the long run, we can also lessen the negative impact of global climate change.

Food wastage is not only an economic loss but also has a severe impact on environmental sustainability. Greenhouse gases released from decomposing food waste in landfills are major contributors to climate change.

In efforts to reduce food waste, many countries have introduced various initiatives and policies.

For example:

France has passed a law requiring supermarkets to donate unsold food to charities.

Italy has introduced tax incentives for

businesses that donate their surplus food.

South Korea imposes a fee on residents for the food waste they generate, encouraging waste reduction.

In 2018, then chairperson of the National Development Plan, then deputy prime minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, voiced the need for a Food Waste Act. She stated that the government was considering introducing legislation to reduce food wastage.

However, no action has been taken to date. The issue was discussed at the Dewan Rakyat. During a parliamentary session for oral answers, the MP for Kemaman, Che Alias Hamid, raised a question on the need for a Food Waste Act on Aug 3, 2022, to Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Unfortunately, less than two months later, parliament was dissolved (Oct 10, 2022). To this day, no official action or legislative drafting has been taken on this matter.

Perhaps, the introduction of such an Act in the future would encourage the practice of donating excess food to the public, welfare centres or any NGOs for proper distribution, provided that the food is verified as safe, clean and halal.

Noor Ismail Ahmad Basri