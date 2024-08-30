Pivotal contributions of Malaysian Indians

ON Aug 31, as Malaysia celebrates its Independence Day, it is crucial to honour the immense contributions of every Malaysian.

Through my lenses, my focus is on the Indians who helped build and shape our Swarnabumi, their legacy etched in the fabric of Malaysia’s growth and development.

From the early days of Malaya’s history, Indian immigrants played a pivotal role in transforming the landscape of the nation.

They were instrumental in constructing the vital infrastructure that supports Malaysia’s modern economy today. They built the roads, bridges and railway tracks that facilitated the nation’s connectivity and growth. This monumental effort laid the groundwork for Malaysia’s development and prosperity.

They were among the first to clear the dense jungles, turning them into productive land for rubber and palm oil plantations.

Their tireless work in harvesting rubber catapulted Malaysia to the forefront of the global rubber industry, making the country a leading player and significantly boosting its global prominence.

Tan Sri Dr B.C. Sekhar, a distinguished figure in this sector, played a crucial role in modernising the rubber industry. His innovations and leadership helped enhance Malaysia’s position as a global leader in rubber production. His discovery of the Ethrel was a mega milestone in rubber technology.

The role of Malaysian Indians extends beyond economic contributions. Their loyalty and commitment to the country are exemplified by prominent figures such as Tun V.T. Sambanthan, who served as acting prime minister of Malaysia for one day in 1973, highlighting his dedication to the nation’s governance and progress.

Other figures also include Malaysian independence and social activists such as Puan Sri Janaky Athi Nahappan and Datuk Rasammah Bhupalan.

Stalwarts like Tan Sri G. Gnanalingam and Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan, in the port and telecommunications sectors respectively, are also worthy of mention.

Other prominent figures not to be forgotten include Dr Mahaletchumy Arujanan, the global coordinator of International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications, who has made significant contributions to science, research and development.

We should also remember top civil servants such as the late Tan Sri G.K. Rama Iyer, Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam and Justice Datuk K.P. Gengadharan Nair.

Malaysian Indians have also brought great glory to the country in the realm of sports. Among the many great names are Tan Sri Dr M. Jegathesan, known as “Malaysia’s flying doctor” (athletics); V. Subramaniam, the outstanding speed walker; Datuk R. Arumugam and Datuk M. Chandran (football), Datuk Punch Gunalan (badminton), Kuhan Shanmuganathan and M. Mahendran (field hockey), Puvaneswaran Ramasamy (martial arts), Datuk M. Kumaresan (cycling), Karamjit Singh (motorsport), Dinesvaran Krishnan (rugby), Datuk Nicol David (squash) and Theiviya Selvarajoo (tennis). These are just a few of the many Malaysian Indians who have significantly contributed to Malaysia’s sporting success and national pride.

The Indian community has excelled in various professional fields, with many becoming outstanding doctors, lawyers and public servants. Their expertise and dedication have been vital in advancing Malaysia’s medical and legal sectors.

Admiral Tan Sri K. Thanabalasingam, the first non-Malay chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy, is a testament to the high regard and respect Malaysian Indians have earned within the nation’s armed forces.

Reaching out further into space is our very own ex-astronaut candidate S. Vanajah, a finalist in the Angkasawan” programme.

Malaysian Indians have also been influential in our fashion and music industries for decades. Datuk Seri Bernard Chandran, known as Malaysia’s “King of Fashion”, is a designer whose couture has expanded to the European market, and been worn by celebrities like Lady Gaga and Tori Amos. His wife, Datin Seri Mary Lourdes Chandran, is a former model and one of Malaysia’s most successful personalities in her field.

Renowned filmmaker Tan Sri L. Krishnan is credited with discovering the great Tan Sri P. Ramlee. In music, Datuk David Arumugam is celebrated as the iconic voice of Alleycats, while Jaclyn Victor, our nightingale, has won numerous music awards and released several albums in English and Bahasa Malaysia.

However, despite their significant contributions, Malaysian Indians often face socioeconomic challenges and are among the less affluent communities in the country. Their contributions to national unity and development are invaluable and deserve recognition and support. It is crucial to acknowledge their achievements and ensure they have greater opportunities for advancement and equality.

Indians are active in interfaith dialogues that represent the Christians, Hindus, Buddhist, Sikhs and the Bahais. Their role in uniting the Malaysian community at large is immeasurable.

Among all the Indian contributors, rubber estate workers stand out for undertaking labour under harsh conditions and low wages. Many of them continue to face poverty today.

The book titled Tragic Orphans by Dr Carl Vadivella Belle highlights the suffering of these estate workers, revealing the harsh realities and struggles they have faced. Their plight underscores the ongoing need for equitable opportunities and support. Their struggles and sacrifices must not be forgotten nor ignored.

As Malaysia celebrates its 67th year of independence, let us remember and honour the Malaysian Indians whose hard work, loyalty and dedication have played a crucial role in shaping the nation.

Their legacy is an integral part of Malaysia’s history and future. They deserve to be recognised, celebrated and supported in their journey towards equity and prosperity.

The current issues of poverty, crime, unemployment and other social challenges within the Indian community can be resolved if the nation reflects on the proven achievements of their forefathers and leaders, who have excelled in every sector and served as pillars of success. Every Malaysian has a role to play in this effort.

The playing field can only be better if there are ample opportunities and adequate coaching for the Indians to succeed. Otherwise, the past stories of success will only remain in textbooks and Wikipedia for our reading pleasure and nothing more.

The weak political muscle of the Indians must not be a setback for the well-being of the Indian community. The government of today must consider the contributions of the Indians and ensure they too get a fair share of the Swarnabumi, and live happier, experiencing respect, appreciation and gratitude for their years of toil and sweat towards the nation’s betterment.

Selamat Hari Merdeka to every Malaysian.

