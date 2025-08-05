Sunderland coach Le Bris signs new contract after promotion success

SUNDERLAND head coach Regis Le Bris has signed a new long-term contract with the club, keeping him at the helm until 2028. The announcement comes after the Frenchman guided the Black Cats back to the Premier League following an eight-year absence.

Le Bris, who joined Sunderland in June 2024 after leaving Lorient, led the team to a dramatic Championship play-off final victory over Sheffield United in May. A 2-1 win at Wembley, sealed by Tommy Watson’s decisive goal, secured their top-flight return.

“The connection I have with the staff, players, and supporters has been natural, and we shared many great moments together,“ said Le Bris. “The collective ambition is there to see, and now, there is a desire to become stronger. I can feel the energy and intent to push forward.”

Sunderland finished fourth in the Championship last season before overcoming Coventry in the play-off semi-finals. The club has since strengthened its squad with eight new signings, including former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Director of Football Florent Ghisolfi praised Le Bris’s impact, stating, “Regis’ new contract is a mark of recognition for the outstanding work he’s undertaken since arriving at Sunderland. Our objective is to establish Sunderland as a Premier League club in identity, performance, and ambition.”

Sunderland will begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign at home against West Ham on August 16. - AFP