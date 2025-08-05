Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Games on track despite challenges

Six months before the Winter Olympics kick off, Italian organisers assure that preparations remain on track despite past hurdles. Andrea Varnier, CEO of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Organising Committee, stated, “Preparations are progressing steadily and according to the timeline we have set.” The Games will begin with curling on February 4, followed by the opening ceremony on February 6.

The event emphasises cost efficiency, with a budget of 5.2 billion euros ($6 billion), significantly lower than previous editions like Sochi 2014 ($40 billion) and Beijing 2022 ($38 billion). Existing venues will be prioritised, including Verona’s ancient Roman amphitheatre for the closing ceremony, reducing both expenses and environmental impact.

Challenges remain, such as constructing a new bobsleigh track in Cortina after political insistence, but organisers remain confident. “We are moving forward with confidence,“ Varnier said. Accommodation plans are also secured, with athlete villages set for completion by October.

Medal designs were unveiled in July, with improved durability to avoid issues seen in Paris 2024. The only uncertainty? Snowfall. Italy’s weather service cannot yet predict conditions, but organisers remain unfazed: “We’ll be ready.” - AFP