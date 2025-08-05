Czech midfielder Pavel Sulc joins Lyon in €7.5m transfer deal

CZECH attacking midfielder Pavel Sulc has completed his move to French club Lyon, signing a four-year contract until 2029. The transfer from Viktoria Plzen is valued at €7.5 million, with additional performance-based bonuses of €2.5 million.

The deal includes a 15 percent sell-on clause for any future capital gain, ensuring Viktoria Plzen benefits if Sulc is sold for a higher fee. The 25-year-old, who has earned 14 caps for the Czech national team, scored four international goals.

Sulc spent the majority of his career at Viktoria Plzen, making 167 appearances and netting 47 goals. Last season, he was instrumental in their runner-up finish in the Czech league, contributing 20 goals and 15 assists. His outstanding performances earned him the Czech league’s best player award.

Lyon, who finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season, will look to Sulc to bolster their midfield creativity. The move marks a significant step in the Czech international’s career as he transitions to one of Europe’s top leagues. - AFP