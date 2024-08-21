Revolutionising food waste management

THE term “green economy” has been a buzzword among policymakers, politicians, civil society and corporate elites since Malaysia undertook its sustainability goals.

The definition of “green economy” is the practice of sustainable development through the support of public and private investment to create infrastructure that fosters social and environmental sustainability.

While there has been a lot of discourse on this subject, I was impressed by the action taken by Weil Hotel in Ipoh to lead a specific green initiative in Perak that has revolutionised the way food wastage is managed in the state.

Being a freelance writer and secretary for the Association for Welfare, Community and Dialogue (Acid), I was invited to witness the presentation of key features of the green initiative undertaken by the management of Weil Hotel on Aug 14.

One of the features presented is the usage of advanced composting technology to convert food waste into compost. This effort aims to reduce landfill waste.

By managing food waste innovatively, the hotel intends to reduce methane gas emissions and help slow climate change.

Scientific literature shows that rotting food waste in landfills produces methane gas, a potent greenhouse gas. This gas traps heat radiating from the Earth’s surface, preventing it from escaping into space, contributing significantly to global warming.

Innovative food waste management systems are essential for mitigating methane emissions and their impact on climate change.

Hotels, food and beverage outlets, schools, factories and households can all play a vital role in addressing food waste.

Advanced composting technologies can further support a sustainable ecosystem by producing nutrient-rich compost that will benefit urban farming and potentially lower food costs in the long run.

It is hoped that more organisations, schools and factories will follow the lead and revolutionise food waste to help reduce the impact of climate change.

A collective effort is needed to combat climate change. By integrating advanced composting technologies and effective waste reduction strategies, the community can significantly decrease methane emissions and other greenhouse gases.

Ronald Benjamin

Secretary

Acid