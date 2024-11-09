Set a goal and commit fully to it

EVERY morning without fail, there is a group of policemen manning the traffic flow in and out of Jalan Prof DiRaja Ungku Aziz (formerly Jalan Universiti) and the Federal Highway.

Their daily presence, which eases traffic flow and alleviates drivers’ anxiety about reaching the office on time, consistently reminds me of one word every time I drive past them after my morning jog in Taman Jaya: Commitment.

Commitment is often overlooked, yet it is the glue that binds you to your goals, guiding you through life’s ups and downs. Goals, after all, are personal – they can be anything because they belong to you. If you do not have one, pick a goal and make it yours.

A common misconception is that a goal must be crystal clear from the start. However, this is rarely the case. Many of the world’s most successful individuals did not have a perfectly defined roadmap. Instead, they simply had a direction, a commitment to their dreams and the perseverance to see it through.

For example, take the late Steve Jobs. In his early years, he could not have foreseen the global impact of Apple. He started with a simple goal: To create a personal computer. This goal was not detailed or expansive but it was enough to ignite his passion and commitment.

Jobs did not need a fully formed vision of Apple as we know it today – he just needed a starting point, a goal to pursue with relentless dedication.

Similarly, Bill Gates, one of the richest men in the world, did not begin his journey with the goal to revolutionise personal computing. His early days were marked by a simple, yet profound objective: To get software onto every computer. Gates’ commitment to this goal laid the foundation for what would eventually become Microsoft, a titan in the tech industry.

His success was not born out of a perfectly articulated plan but rather from a commitment to a goal that evolved over time.

Closer to home, as we approach Malaysia Day, I feel compelled to share the inspiring story of Kanang Langkau, our war hero. As a young Iban tracker, Kanang could not have known he would become one of the most decorated soldiers in Malaysian history.

His goal was simple: To protect his people and his country. This commitment saw him through countless challenges, including a battle where he was severely wounded and famously uttered, “Agi Idup Agi Ngelaban” (loosely translated from Iban as “As long as I live, I will fight”).

Kanang’s story is a clear testament of the power of commitment, even when the ultimate outcome is unknown.

Richard Templar, in his 2010 book The Rules of Life, presents Rule Six: “Dedicate your life to something”. This rule is a reminder that life is short and fleeting, and the only way to make it meaningful is through purposeful living by dedicating yourself to something.

Having a goal gives your life direction, focus and a reason to push through any difficulties. For the younger generation, this message is particularly important. In a world filled with distractions and endless possibilities, it is easy to drift aimlessly.

Some people may swear by “going with the flow”, but drifting by nature will lead to nowhere. Only commitment will. Even if your goal is simple or unclear, the act of committing to something will give your life structure, purpose and most importantly, direction.

In three words: Have a goal. It does not need to be grand or clear. Just pick one and make it yours.

As you commit to it, your path will become clearer, and the rewards will follow. Remember, success is not about having a perfect plan, it is about committing to see your goals through, no matter how they evolve along the way.

In the end, your commitment is the most powerful tool you have. It will guide, motivate and keep you focused on what truly matters by bonding it to your goals.

So, find a goal, no matter how small or uncertain it may seem, and commit to it wholeheartedly. The world is waiting to see what you will become.

The writer is an associate professor of

biomedical engineering and former director of the

Corporate Communications Centre at

Universiti Malaya.

