Shaping empathetic decision-makers

EMPATHY is often hailed as a cornerstone of effective leadership, and for good reason. It is not just about understanding the needs of others; it is about stepping into their shoes, seeing the world through their eyes, and making decisions that benefit the collective rather than the individual.

In a rapidly diversifying and evolving Malaysia, where socioeconomic, racial and religious differences sometimes create divides, future leaders must possess this quality if they are to guide the nation toward unity and inclusivity. And one of the most powerful ways to develop empathy is through volunteering.

Volunteering exposes individuals, especially youths, to the lived realities of others. It introduces them to communities they may have never interacted with otherwise – people from different social strata, races and religious backgrounds.

In doing so, it encourages them to listen, learn and ultimately care deeply about the struggles and aspirations of fellow Malaysians. This process of gaining empathy is not only essential for nurturing compassionate leaders but also critical for shaping a more inclusive Malaysia where all voices are heard.

The importance of empathy in leadership can be traced back through the ages, even in classic literature. Consider Jane Eyre, Charlotte Bronte’s timeless novel. The protagonist, Jane, while enduring many hardships, learns empathy through her own suffering and her experiences with others. Her ability to understand and empathise with the struggles of those around her – whether it is the tortured Rochester or the fragile Helen Burns – makes her a strong, principled character.

Likewise, Malaysia’s future leaders must learn to lead, not just with intellect and strategy but with empathy, which will allow them to truly connect with the people they are meant to serve.

Volunteerism is the training ground for empathy

When youths step into volunteer roles, whether it is helping the urban poor, teaching underprivileged children or supporting environmental conservation efforts, they are exposed to a reality that often contrasts starkly with their own.

It is through this immersion in other people’s experiences that they begin to see life differently. Volunteering fosters an understanding that numbers on a page or policies in a file represent real human lives – people with unique stories, struggles and dreams.

For instance, consider the work of Team Selangor, where young Malaysians dedicate their time to various community programmes, including flood relief, food banks and educational initiatives.

In these roles, volunteers come face-to-face with families who have lost everything or students struggling to access basic education. These encounters challenge volunteers to think beyond themselves and cultivate a genuine sense of empathy.

They learn not to look at these communities through a lens of charity but rather through one of solidarity – understanding that they are part of a shared Malaysian experience.

Empathy developed through volunteering is what will allow future leaders to make decisions that benefit all citizens, not just a select few. It is about recognising that in a nation as diverse as Malaysia, inclusive policies and empathetic governance are the only sustainable paths forward.

Volunteering role in nation-building

Empathy is not just about creating compassionate leaders, but also about building a more compassionate society.

When youth engage in meaningful volunteer work, they contribute to a culture of inclusivity and understanding. They begin to recognise that every Malaysian, regardless of background, is part of the same national tapestry. This sense of shared identity is crucial for nation-building, particularly in a country as diverse as Malaysia.

Just as Jane Eyre learns empathy through her trials and her encounters with others, so too do volunteers learn empathy through their work with diverse communities. This empathy then transforms individuals to be more inclusive and thoughtful leaders who understand the importance of unity in diversity.

Leaders who, like Jane, not only possess the strength of character to stand by their principles, but also the emotional intelligence to understand the perspectives of others.

As Malaysia moves forward, we must ask ourselves: What kind of leaders do we want to shape our future? Do we want leaders who make decisions from a distance, disconnected from the realities of the people they govern? Or do we want leaders who, through experiences like volunteering, have developed the empathy necessary to lead with compassion, inclusion and a genuine understanding of the Malaysian people?

The answer is clear – we need empathetic leaders. It is through volunteerism that we can nurture the kind of critical, compassionate thinkers who will guide Malaysia to be more united and have an inclusive future.

Much like Jane Eyre, who learned to navigate a complex world with empathy and strength, our youths too can develop these qualities through volunteering. They may not face the same literary trials but in engaging with different communities, they can learn to lead with compassion, wisdom and a deep understanding of others.

In shaping empathetic leaders, we are shaping the future of Malaysia – a future that embraces its diversity and moves forward united.

The question now is, “Are we ready to invest in creating these leaders by fostering a culture of empathy, starting with meaningful volunteerism?”

The writer is the treasurer of Bersih, and COO of Team Selangor. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com