Taking time to recharge vital

Q: I realise I should make time each year to take my family on holiday, but with a high-stress career and everyone’s hectic schedules, it has been several years since we have managed to do so. Please help.

Focus on the Family Malaysia: We understand your predicament and encourage you to find a way to take some time off. Your family needs a chance to rest, regroup and enjoy some fun together.

There is an old saying: “No one ever lies on their deathbed wishing they had spent more time at the office.”

You may be surprised to learn that countless people forfeit their annual leave days each year. We understand that many cite economic reasons for not taking holidays, especially when travel expenses are involved.

But there is another issue too. Whether it is executives or stay-at-home mothers trying to maintain an orderly house, many people feel there is too much to do to take a break. The unfortunate result is that many are getting by with little or no time off.

However, extended periods of rest and relaxation are not only good but necessary for our health and future productivity. This is why making time for rest is a principle we are wise to follow.

Take time to recharge. While not everyone can take a two-week holiday, most of us can at least manage a few days off each year to rest, refresh and spend quality time with family.

Q: How can I teach my two-year-old to share his things and be more cooperative, generous and kind when he plays with others? I am concerned to see how selfish he can be in social situations when mixing with other children.

Focus on the Family Malaysia: It is not uncommon for two-year-olds to resist sharing as they are still learning how to co-exist with others, especially when others want the same things they do.

Usually, the foundations for healthy and productive interactions are established at home and through informal play with friends under your guidance. At this age, most children prefer solitary play or one-on-one interactions rather than engaging in true group activities.

Patience is in short supply at age two, so it takes time to grasp the idea that giving something up now means it can be retrieved later. And some personality types have a tougher time learning this concept. Be patient and model the behaviour you are seeking to teach.

The best strategy at this age usually involves using a distraction of some kind to shift the child’s attention to something else. For example, your son may become fixated on a toy truck when he sees another boy playing with it. Manage his hyper-focus on the truck by helping him to play with another car or interesting toy.

If he gets upset, be patient – the goal is to teach your son to deal with uncomfortable emotions and situations in a healthy manner.

You can also demonstrate the concept of taking short turns (five minutes or less) by using a timer: “Jared can have the truck until the buzzer goes off, and then Alex gets to play with it.” This option is especially useful because it gives your child an opportunity to experience sharing, cooperation and taking turns (however reluctantly).

By setting boundaries, you are helping him to learn these skills early on, so that he does not run people over in social settings later.

