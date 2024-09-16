Treat our strays with kindness

DOGS and cats are cherished by many as pets here in Malaysia, like the rest of the world.

However, stray dogs often face a harsher reality. They are rounded up and confined, not only in urban areas like Kuala Lumpur, but even within university campus grounds – places which are known to promote education and awareness.

When complaints about stray dogs arise, authorities tend to act quickly, but before taking any drastic steps, it is important to pause and ask: Are all these complaints valid? Not every concern about stray dogs stems from a real threat, and some issues may be based on misunderstandings or fear.

By fostering greater education and awareness about how to live alongside these animals, we can encourage more thoughtful actions. Learning to coexist with stray dogs does not have to be difficult. With the right approach, it can be mutually beneficial for humans and animals.

Instead of viewing stray dogs as a problem, we should consider the benefits they bring. These animals do not usually pose a threat when left alone. If they bark, it is often a temporary reaction to their surroundings. By staying calm and not reacting aggressively, we can usually avoid any conflict.

Even without scientific evidence, most people are inclined to believe that stray dogs, much like people, have emotions too.

When we capture, confine or neuter them, it disrupts their lives and causes distress. Allowing them to exist freely in their natural state is a kinder approach.

A 2021 study published in the World’s Veterinary Journal concluded that stray animals are well-adapted to survive independently, utilising their instincts and behaviours to navigate and thrive in various environments.

Nature often manages populations more effectively than we assume, and the animals are well-adapted to surviving without heavy human intervention.

Stray dogs can also serve as natural protectors in their environments. Their heightened senses allow them to detect unusual situations, and their barking can act as an early warning system for potential dangers. Instead of seeing them as a nuisance, we should recognise their ability to keep watch and even help us stay alert to our surroundings.

Dogs respond to how we approach them. Those who project calm and peace will likely find these animals more relaxed, harmless and less reactive. On the other hand, if we approach them with fear or aggression, their reactions will reflect that. Our ability to live peacefully alongside dogs often mirrors our state of mind.

The issue of population control for stray animals is a sensitive one. While neutering programmes are often seen as a solution, it is important to consider the ethical implications. Rather than relying solely on such methods, perhaps we can explore alternatives that respect the animals’ instincts while still managing their populations effectively.

For example, university campuses, with their large open spaces, can become safe havens for these animals. If the dog population grows too large, relocation to rural areas or agricultural settings could be a humane option. These dogs may even prove useful as companions or protectors in those environments.

Ultimately, the goal should be for us to build a society where humans and animals can coexist peacefully. This requires collaboration between local authorities, universities and the public.

The authorities are already working hard to manage urban animal populations, but by incorporating community feedback and education programmes, their efforts can be more effective in enhancing the welfare of animal and community.

Universities can also play a role in raising awareness, conducting research and leading the way in humane animal management practices. Together, we can create an environment where dogs and humans can live in harmony, not conflict.

THE writer is an elected fellow of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, and a professor of quantum physics at the Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya.

