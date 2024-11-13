Web of dishonesty strangling nation

MANY will have forgotten a speech by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last May, in which he called for more frequent dialogues between people of different faiths to build bridges across cultures and religions.

Last November, Anwar spoke on the importance of moral empowerment and how the values shared by two religions – Islam and Confucianism – can guide us towards more ethical paths.

The big lesson we can learn from Confucius is that relationships in the family should be a model for larger circles of relationship. From Islam, we learn that we need to organise ourselves into a unified citizenry to shape a new era of global ethical governance.

Anwar’s remarks are timely as Malaysia has sunk into a deep moral crisis, and everyone needs to realise that if this crisis stays unresolved, it will cripple our nation. It is the crisis of dishonesty.

Johan Jaafar, a renowned journalist, had written two years ago: “Some believe integrity, the very foundation of honesty and consistency of character, is fast evaporating. We have changed as a nation, sadly not for the better. Dishonesty is a virus that is endangering the future of the nation.”

Imagine the consequences if every member of a family is dishonest: spouses are dishonest with each other, and as parents they are dishonest with their children. In turn, children are dishonest with their parents and siblings. The family will break up. This is Malaysia’s fate if we fail to eliminate the web of dishonesty before it enwraps us all in its coils like a million-tentacled monster.

The lack of honest responsibility infects the public and private sectors as well as their hybrid entities – the government-linked companies (GLC) and government-linked investment companies (GLIC).

Let us start by examining the visible signs of dishonesty within the public sector. Almost all of our cities have one common feature: unrepaired potholes and road depressions. It may take months for local councils to act, and when contractors are hired, they frequently use substandard materials.

But why is it dishonest for civil servants to be slow in addressing these issues? Officers are paid to be productive, and not to slack. Delays cost money, and the cost is unmeasured because vehicle repair expenses are borne by vehicle owners.

Many road users have suffered vehicle damage, bodily injuries, and some have even lost their lives due to long-unrepaired potholes and road iron covers that sit lower than the road surface. Little effort is made to raise these iron covers, which sink over time due to cracks in the surrounding concrete or when the road is resurfaced.

Walk through most of our cities and notice the poor maintenance that characterises many public buildings, infrastructure and amenities. The upkeep of drains is particularly appalling.

Litter on public streets and sidewalks often remains uncollected for weeks and months, yet

cleaning service contractors are routinely paid their monthly fees. Isn’t this blatant dishonesty?

Lately, it has been revealed that the C-suites of some GLC and GLIC routinely enjoy fully paid luxury overseas holidays regardless of whether their companies outperform or underperform. Are these legitimate job rewards?

Let us turn to the private sector. Everywhere you look, the monster of dishonesty is prowling. Our cities are dotted with People’s Housing Projects, yet many residents fail to pay the low maintenance fees, despite having Astro and owning cars.

We have not yet addressed fraud and tax evasion, but now we must turn to one of the most insidious forms of dishonesty, second only to political corruption: scams. All our lives are being touched by scams. If you have not been a victim, and do not know anyone who has, it simply means your turn has not come.

In 2022, RM804 million was lost to scammers, and the figure surged to RM1.34 billion last year, according to the Communications and Digital Ministry. In 2023, a total of 33,235 scam cases were reported to the National Scam Response Centre. The government believes the actual

losses may be higher, as many cases were reported directly to the police.

Victims have fallen prey to telecommunication scams, financial fraud, love scams, e-commerce scams, fake loans and bogus investments. Many have lost their life savings. Complaints about investment scams shot up by over 300% between 2019 and 2023, the Securities Commission revealed last week. Nearly RM1 billion has been lost to investment scammers so far this year.

The notorious scam, long known as the “macao scam”, may be more accurately described as the “jail scam” because the tactic used is to frighten victims into believing they have committed a crime and will be detained in jail.

Last year’s victims included many people in their 40s, 50s and 60s, and one person in his 20s. Among them were teachers and lecturers, managers, analysts, doctors, farmers, engineers, pensioners and civil servants.

The standard tactic involves a junior scammer posing as an official from a government ministry, such as the tax department, courier company, shipping company, bank, post office, insurance company or similar. You are informed that your name has appeared in a suspicious document.

Once you express concern, two senior scammers will take over, pretending to be a police sergeant and an inspector. They claim that a crime has been committed in your name and a warrant for your arrest has been issued, with detention pending investigation. The “good guy” sergeant offers you a way out – the usual one, of course: transferring large sums of money to several bank accounts.

A tragedy occurred at the end of last year when a 95-year-old retired civil servant, who had been scammed out of RM18,000, became deeply distressed. His health rapidly deteriorated and he passed away.

The scammers are a multiethnic force of locals. We know this because they are able to speak any language that their victims are most comfortable with. Backing up the scammers are large networks of collaborators with jobs that grant them access to databases, and who sell personal details, including phone numbers. Around 73% of mobile phone numbers used by approximately 20 million people in Malaysia have been leaked or sold to scammers.

Another network of collaborators are bank account holders who rent or sell their accounts to scammers. These accounts then become mule accounts to which scam victims are asked to transfer their money. Three months ago, the federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department disclosed that it had identified over 208,000 mule accounts linked to online scams and commercial crime activities.

These two networks cannot exist unless those in higher positions let it happen. Negligence is a form of dishonesty because superior officers are paid to remain vigilant.

The underlying reason for the spread of dishonesty is the erosion of the nation’s cooperative spirit. Honesty and cooperation are closely intertwined; honesty fosters trust, which is essential for effective cooperation. Trust signals reliability, encouraging others to cooperate, knowing they are dealing with fellow citizens who value truthfulness.

In the formative years of civilisation, religion and politics were the twin foundational pillars of society. State religions developed public rituals to ensure that the honesty and cooperative behaviour that once bound members of small hunter-gatherer tribes together as one family would persist, despite the large, unrelated populations characteristic of urban societies.

However, these same rituals are conducted today as mere requirements for obtaining a passport to heaven in the afterlife. All our religions are now mired in ritualistic shows of loyalty to God and conformity to set practices.

Although there are nine prominent religions in Malaysia – Islam, Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, Taoism, Confucianism, Jainism and the Bahai Faith – they have failed to mould a united front to uphold cooperative behaviour.

Many religions have exploited the nation’s multifaith diversity to expand their membership in line with supremacist leanings, competing with other religions instead of bonding as one genre to provide high standards of honesty and cooperative behaviour for all citizens. Such rivalry undermines trust.

One common occurrence demonstrates this self-centredness. We are used to labelling the people of other religions as “unbelievers” or “non-believers” despite every citizen professing to uphold the first principle of the Rukunegara – Belief in God. They should be called friends.

By maintaining their traditional conservatism instead of forging a united front, our religions have created a moral vacuum that allows the web of dishonesty to spread over society. Abundant sociohistorical evidence points to the conclusion that without trust and cooperation, a nation will perish.

The writer champions interfaith harmony. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com