Public gathers at HQE I for updates on Zara Qairina’s case

KOTA KINABALU: More than 50 individuals, including journalists, assembled at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (HQE) I from 8 am today to monitor developments in the probe into Zara Qairina Mahathir’s death.

Her remains, brought to the hospital at 10.30 pm yesterday, are set for an autopsy before being handed to her family for reburial in Sipitang.

The morning weather in Kota Kinabalu was sunny, differing sharply from yesterday’s heavy rain during the exhumation in Sipitang.

The exhumation concluded at 7.15 pm, followed by a three-hour journey transporting the body to HQE I.

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) announced last Friday that Zara Qairina’s remains would be exhumed for a post-mortem examination.

The AGC emphasised the need for further police investigations to ensure a comprehensive review of the case.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at HQE I on July 17 after being found unconscious near her religious school dormitory in Papar. – Bernama