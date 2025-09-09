Why China’s parade rattled the West?

AS United States President Donald Trump seethed over not being invited

to join the galaxy of world leaders attending China’s celebration of victory over Japanese militarism and the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Western media reacted sharply.

Outlets such as The New York Times, The Guardian and Sky News went to town, describing the event as a “parade of autocrats” and “an autocrats’ alliance”, in an effort to denigrate the gathering by drawing attention to the attendance of leaders from nations criticised as authoritarian and non-democratic governments.

Attendees included Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni, Myanmar military leader Senior General Min Aung and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Representatives from Western countries and international organisations, including the United Nations, were also present. However, apart from Russian President Vladimir

Putin, the highest-level attendance was overwhelmingly non-Western.

By engaging in simplistic attempts to smear and condemn leaders of nations with political systems different from their own, proponents of the Western-dominated global order are doing a disservice to their domestic audiences and their politicians. This is especially so when many view Western political systems as frayed and their foreign policy approaches as long overdue for renewal.

Parade’s messages

The reality of the high-level attendance at China’s parade and the earlier Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting cannot be denied or made clearer than what was showcased at the event.

Firstly, the presence of leaders from countries – some under Western sanctions and many in direct opposition to US foreign policy – is irrefutable evidence of their growing alignment. It reflects a shared commitment to push for a new global order that challenges Western dominance and hegemony.

Secondly, although the parade was officially held to commemorate the end of World War 2, it was an event to honour China’s role in the war that has largely gone missing or is given little recognition in the Western-dominated war historiography. It was also to spotlight Russia’s key position in any world order or future war.

Thirdly, the core geopolitical message that the event sent was about the major advancement in China’s military strength and its ability to contribute to peace and stability in the world.

There are several components to this message.

Demonstration of military modernisation and technological prowess

The parade showcased China’s latest military hardware, including intercontinental ballistic missiles such as the DF-41, stealth aircraft like the J-20 and other advanced systems. This signals the country’s progress in military modernisation and its capacity to compete with global powers like the US and Russia.

No longer a copycat, the display of indigenous technology emphasises Chinese reduced reliance on imports and achievements in military innovation.

This sends a strong signal of self-reliance and technological sovereignty, reinforced by China’s unrivalled capacity to manufacture almost any weapon at high speed. This suggests China is far from being a walkover in any conflict. Most analysts are convinced that Chinese resilience and national character are likely to prevail against any enemy.

Projection of national unity and political legitimacy

Besides military strength, the parade also signalled the ruling Communist Party’s legitimacy and its achievements. The diplomatic and larger world message on these was unambiguous: the display of patriotism and advanced weaponry served as a deterrent to potential adversaries, demonstrating China’s capability to defend its interests and project power internally and globally.

Demonstration of soft power

Parades are a form of soft power. Marking the end of the event, the images of 80,000 doves and 80,000 balloons soaring into the Beijing sky were intended to leave an indelible impression of unity, the pursuit of peace and a picture of China whilst a rising global power committed to it.

The aim to reassure allies and non-allies can be regarded as accomplished. This is evident in the response from ordinary social media viewers and readers around the world, which is starkly different from the ideologically biased messaging of the hacks of Western media.

There is little doubt that together, the pro and anti-China media coverage and propaganda have ensured that the parade’s messaging of China’s power and international relations status has reached a sizable global audience. This will shape not only global perceptions of China’s geopolitical achievements and goals but also the new world order that Western media continues to condemn as flawed and inferior to the one in which the US and the West are the dominant players.

President Xi’s call

Perhaps the most important message emerging from any analysis of the parade lies in Xi’s speech, addressed not only to attendees and viewers watching the global livestream but also to future audiences who will revisit the event online.

In his speech, Xi emphasised that “Humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games”.

His choice for China: “The Chinese people firmly stand on the right side of history and the progress of human civilisation. We will remain committed to the path of peaceful development and join hands with all peoples around the world in building a community with a shared future for humanity.”

What deserves scrutiny is not the Mao-like suit worn by Xi or the snatches of conversation between Putin and Xi on longevity that were overheard and are now sensationalised by Western media. It should be about how the West should work with China and the global South to build world peace, contribute to global development and become a useful participant in the new international order.

Lim Teck Ghee’s Another Take is

aimed at demystifying social orthodoxy. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com