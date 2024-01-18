$!Bliss of causeless happiness

IN a world that constantly seeks reasons and explanations for everything, the idea of causeless happiness may seem puzzling.

We are often taught that every emotion must have a cause, a reason or a logic behind it. However, what if we embraced the concept of happiness without a cause?

What if we allowed ourselves to experience joy, not because of specific reasons but simply for the sake of it? This idea, although may appear unorthodox, holds the key to a profound understanding of living in the moment and finding inner peace.

Our lives are inundated with the “whys”. Why am I feeling this way? Why did this happen to me? Why can’t I be happy? This relentless pursuit of reasoning can be exhausting. It is like being in a constant state of analysis, dissecting every emotion and event.

While understanding our emotions is important, the compulsion to justify every feeling with a reason can be a heavy burden. It leads to overthinking and robs us of the simplicity of just being.

Causeless happiness is about feeling joy that is not contingent on external circumstances or specific triggers. It is a state of being that comes from within, independent of the happenings around us.

This does not mean ignoring our problems or the realities of life. Instead, it is about finding a space of contentment and peace within ourselves that is untouched by the external world.

The concept of living in the moment is central to causeless happiness. It is about appreciating the now, without over analysing the past or worrying about the future.

This approach does not disregard planning or reflection, rather, it emphasises the importance of being present. When we are truly in the moment, we experience life more fully, and this in itself can be a source of great joy.

This concept can be particularly powerful when dealing with extreme emotions. Often, intense feelings come with a barrage of thoughts and the urge to dissect every angle of why we feel that way.

By allowing ourselves to experience these emotions without the pressure of finding a reason, we can navigate through them more peacefully.

Accepting that “it is what it is” can be liberating. It does not negate the emotion or its intensity but allows us to experience it more authentically.

The biggest challenge in embracing causeless happiness is letting go of our deep-seated need for reasons. It requires practice and a conscious effort to retrain our minds.

It is about shifting our focus from seeking explanations to embracing experiences. This shift can lead to a more balanced and serene state of mind where happiness is not a pursuit but a natural state of being.

While causeless happiness is about experiencing emotions without always seeking reasons, it is important to maintain a balance.

Reasoning has its place, especially in decision-making and problem-solving. The key is to prevent the need for reasons to overpower our ability to experience and enjoy life.

As we navigate life, embracing causeless happiness can be a powerful tool for mental well-being. It is about permitting ourselves to be happy without conditions, to enjoy moments without overthinking, and to experience life in its purest form.

This does not mean abandoning reason but rather complementing it with the ability to be in the present, appreciate the unexplained and find joy in just being.

In the end, causeless happiness is not about ignoring the complexities of life but about finding a serene space within those complexities where we can be.

It is a reminder that sometimes the best moments of life are those that cannot be explained and that true bliss often lies in the simplicity of living in the moment.

The writer is a Certified Mental Health and Awareness practitioner specialising in Narcissistic Abuse Recovery. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com