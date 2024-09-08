Nurul Izzah qualifies for sprint 1/32 round with new national record

PARIS: National women’s track cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri has advanced to round 1/32 of the women’s sprint event at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome today.

In today’s action, Nurul Izzah Izzati displayed good pedal power to finish in 21st position out of 28 riders (top 24 qualify) with a time of 10.709 seconds (s) in the qualifying round.

The 20-year-old rider managed to re-write her own national record of 10.903s timed at the Asian Championships in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, last year.

On Wednesday (Aug 7), she missed out on the quarter-finals of the keirin event when she finished third in the repechage round.



However, she will continue her challenge in the repechage round shortly after trailing by +0.081s to Sophie Capewell from Great Britain in the final 1/32 heat four.

In this round, the winner of each heat qualifies for the 1/16 finals, while the loser advances to the 1/32 final repechage.