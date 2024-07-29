Paris 2024: MAS proud of Hoe Yean, Rouxin despite early exit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Swimming Federation (MAS) remains proud of the performances displayed by national swimmers Khiew Hoe Yean and Tan Rouxin despite their early exit from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

MAS secretary-general Andy Low said what is important for the federation is that Hoe Yean and Rouxin gained valuable experience competing with world-class swimmers during their debut at the world’s biggest sporting event.

“They did well, and the coach (Eric Anderson) was happy too. Hoe Yean and Rouxin are still young, so let’s show our support for them to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles on merit,“ he told Bernama.

In addition to the two, Andy said MAS is working towards producing more swimmers who can qualify for Los Angeles 2028 on merit.

For the Paris Olympics, MAS selected Hoe Yean, 21, and Rouxin, 18, to fill the two wildcard slots from the sport’s governing body, World Aquatics.

Last Saturday, Hoe Yean finished fourth with a time of 3 minutes and 51.66 seconds (s) in the second heat of the men’s 400-metre (m) freestyle.

Despite this commendable effort, Hoe Yean’s time was not enough to place him among the top eight swimmers to advance to the final, as he finished 27th overall.

Although Rouxin won heat one of the women’s 100m breaststroke, she failed to place herself in the top 16 to compete in the semi-finals, finishing 33rd overall yesterday.

Rouxin recorded a time of 1:12.50s in the competition held at the Paris La Defense Arena.

Meanwhile, Andy hopes that both national divers, Bertrand Rhodict Lises and Nur Dhabitah Sabri, will at least make it to the finals in their respective events.

Bertrand, making his Olympic debut, will compete in the men’s 10m platform event, while Nur Dhabitah, making her third consecutive appearance, will compete in the women’s 3m springboard event.