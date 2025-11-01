AKADEMI Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky admitted that national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah’s lack of fitness caused their early elimination from the 2025 Malaysia Open.

He added that the pair still wanted to do their best in front of local supporters and fans.

“Honestly I see that Pearly-Thinaah, they’re not fresh, maybe lacking sleep or something, we’re not sure. We can see that in their faces and their body language during the tournament.

“But I also could see they had the desire to perform well in this tournament,” he told the media when met after the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) council member meeting today.

Pearly-Thinaah were eliminated early in the 2025 Malaysia Open when they lost to a new Indonsian pair, Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti-Lanny Tria Mayasari 21-19, 14-21, 13-21.

Rexy expressed hope that the national pair would return to fitness in the time they have left before competing in the Indian Open in New Delhi next week.

The women’s doubles coaching team led by Rosman Razak would also assist them to conduct an analysis on regaining their momentum after this loss.