2027 SEA Games : KBS to hold engagement sessions on financial impact to country

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will hold engagement sessions with all stakeholders to see the financial impact on the country regarding the organisation of 2027 SEA Games.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the engagement sessions are also aimed at finding the interest of other states to co-host with Putrajaya.

“We will hold the first session next week, June 6, and will inform you later.

“From the engagement session with all potential sponsors, I will bring the feedback to the Cabinet before a decision is made on whether to proceed or not,“ she said when met after the Sports Satellite Account launching ceremony at Menara KBS here, today.

At the same time, Hannah said for now only Sarawak has expressed interest in hosting the 2027 SEA Games.

However, she said KBS needs to be fair to other states by first presenting and discussing with them before a decision is made.

In the meantime, Hannah expects the expenses to organise the 2027 SEA Games to cost more than RM700 million.

“This (RM700 million) is based on the expenses of the 2017 SEA Games, but now that it is 2024, the cost may increase, which is why we have to hold engagement sessions to listen to all parties,“ she said.

The SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) Council Members Meeting in May 2022 unanimously agreed to grant the right to host the 2027 SEA Games to Malaysia following Brunei’s withdrawal, while Thailand and Singapore were each given permission to host the games in 2025 and 2029.

The 2027 SEA Games will be Malaysia’s seventh time hosting the biennial games, after hosting in 1965, 1971, 1977, 1989, 2001 and 2017.