THREE Malaysian athletes competed in the Jakarta Stand-Up Paddle Competition 2024 in Ancol, Jakarta in Indonesia.

The Malaysian team consists of Kaylene Ho Manickam (14), Adam Mikhael Mohamed Taufik (17) and Muhammad Zumar Heikal Muntaha (14).

There were 6 categories in the event ; Women Junior, Men Junior, Women Open, Women Master, Men Open and Men Master. Each category consists of 2 disciplines of races; the 200m Sprint race and the 2km Technical race.

Both Kaylene Ho Manickam and Adam Mikhael Mohamed Taufik dominated the entire Men and Women Junior category by winning all the Gold Medals in both Sprint and Technical discipline.

In all the heat races and finals race for both Sprint and Technical disciplines, Kaylene Ho Manickam accelerated immediately to take the lead and kept a clear gap wide from the nearest paddlers. She won the sprint race with 01:46:33 while the 2nd placing came in at 02:09:89.

In both sprint heat race, Adam Mikhael Mohamed Taufik and Muhammad Zumar Heikal Muntaha led the pack with Zumar trailing half a board length from Adam. In the end, Indonesian youth Keefe Anargya Pranoto surged forward after the buoy turn to take second place which meant only Adam and Keefe advanced to semi finals and subsequently to the finals. It was a stunning performance from Adam Mikhael Mohamed Taufik in the finals for sprint and technical race. He shot to the front of the pack and led with a gap from the start.

Together, Kaylene Ho Manickam and Adam Mikhael Mohamed Taufik swiped all 4 Gold Medals on the podium and each of them received a trophy for their performance.

This is the first time Malaysians participated and won the gold medals of the Men and Women Junior categories in the Jakarta Stand-Up Paddle Competition 2024.

Medal Tally:

ONE DESIGN JUNIOR SPRINT WOMEN

Kaylene Ho Manickam

GOLD

ONE DESIGN JUNIOR TECHNICAL WOMEN

Kaylene Ho Manickam

GOLD

ONE DESIGN JUNIOR SPRINT MEN

Adam Mikhael Mohamed Taufik

GOLD

ONE DESIGN JUNIOR TECHNICAL MEN

Adam Mikhael Mohamed Taufik

GOLD