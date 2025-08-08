Aaron Chia eyes all-Malaysian semi-finals at 2025 World Championships

MALAYSIA’S top men’s doubles player, Aaron Chia, is dreaming of an all-Malaysian line-up in the men’s doubles semi-finals of the 2025 World Championships in Paris.

The tournament will be held from Aug 25 to 31 at the Adidas Arena.

Aaron, who partners Soh Wooi Yik, believes the scenario is not impossible given the strong performances by top Malaysian pairs this year.

These include world No. 3 Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, world No. 7 Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, and world No. 22 Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King.

Should that dream come true, the 28-year-old said it would be especially meaningful as the semi-finals will take place just a day before Malaysia’s 68th National Day.

“I think Wei Chong-Kai Wun and Wan Arif-Roy King also have a chance of making the semi-finals. If we have four Malaysian pairs there, we can celebrate National Day early,” he told reporters after a training session.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, currently ranked world No. 2, are Malaysia’s most successful pair this year.

They have won three titles, including the Badminton Asia Championships, Thailand Open, and Singapore Open.

They also finished runners-up at the Malaysia Masters and China Open.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun have captured the Indonesia Masters and Malaysia Masters titles this season.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin and Wan Arif-Roy King each secured a title at the India Open and Macau Open respectively.

Aaron is hopeful that the world championships venue will once again bring him good fortune.

He defended his Olympic bronze medal at the same location during the 2024 Olympic Games.

Now, he aims to recreate the magic of their 2022 world title triumph in Tokyo.

“We played at the same arena last year. I hope we can perform well this time — even better,” he said.

In August 2022, Aaron-Wooi Yik made history as Malaysia’s first badminton world champions.

They defeated Indonesia’s veteran pair Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan 21-19, 21-14.

Aaron added that their current focus is on maintaining consistency ahead of the Paris showdown.

He identified world No. 1 pair Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae as the biggest threat to the competition.

The in-form South Koreans have already claimed five titles this year, including the prestigious All England in March. - Bernama