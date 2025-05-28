An unforgettable kickoff to a legacy-driven experience, as fans meet the players and relive the club’s greatest moments

THE spirit of Manchester United Football Club (MUFC) came alive yesterday in the Road to United roadshow which runs from 27th May to 8th June at The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur with adidas hosting a special meet-and-greet with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, and players Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, Harry Amass, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, giving fans a moment to remember. Held in conjunction with the launch of Road to United, an immersive fan experience celebrating decades of MUFC’s legacy, the event brought together players, adiclub members, and adidas Creators. Over 1,000 of the club’s devoted supporters congregated under one roof, united through the shared passion of the team.

Commemorating the occasion with a special gesture, Fanny Lanctot Fortier, adidas Southeast Asia’s Senior Brand Director and Sidhant Ahooja, adidas Malaysia’s Retail Director personally gifted the players with a custom framed wooden jersey as memorabilia. The MUFC team in turn signed their respective named jerseys as a symbol of the shared journey between brand, club, and fans. The energy was fully loaded as adiClub members, many lifelong fans of United, had the rare chance to connect face-to-face with their heroes. Emotions ran high, autographs were exchanged, and countless memories were made – all against the backdrop of a tribute to the club’s iconic history. Bringing an unforgettable experience to all Manchester United fans, the Road to United roadshow allows fans to explore a curated collection of the club’s most memorable kits that mark the highs of United’s incredible journey in the Ultimate Fan Zone.