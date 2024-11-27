AFF Women’s Championship: Malaysia lose to Indonesia in opening Group B clash

CLAUDIA Scheunemann’s 79th-minute goal condemned the Malayan Tigress to a 1-0 defeat against Indonesia in their opening 2024 AFF Women’s Championship Group B match at the National Stadium KM16 in Vientiane, Laos, today.

The Malaysian team, coached by Soleen Al-Zoubi, will look to bounce back against Cambodia on Friday (Nov 29).

Under the round-robin group stage format involving six teams, the top two teams will advance to the semi-finals scheduled for Monday (Dec 2).

The winners of the semi-finals will face off in the final, while the losing teams will compete in the third-place playoff on Thursday (Dec 5).

Before the tournament, Soleen expressed confidence in her team’s ability to contend for the championship, citing the players’ extensive experience gained through the National Women’s League (LWN), Malaysia Games (SUKMA), and various domestic and international matches.