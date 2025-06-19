THE AFGHAN women's cycling championship race will take place during the French championships, using the same route, the sport's governing body the UCI announced on Wednesday.

Defending champion Fariba Hashimi, who won the 2022 edition held in Switzerland, will line up alongside four compatriots in western France for the 115.5km race on June 28.

Three of them will also compete in the time-trial on June 26.

Since surging back to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban government has enforced curbs squeezing women out of sport as well as secondary schools and universities, with women's sport effectively banned.

“It’s a wonderful show of solidarity,“ said Hashimi.

“It is with great emotion that I prepare to defend my title. I obviously hope to win, but I also hope that this event will allow other athletes to shine.”

The Afghan riders will compete alongside the French competitors but a separate ranking will be used to decide the Afghan national championship.

“Seeing the best Afghan women cyclists competing again in their national championships will undoubtedly be an emotional occasion and a source of pride, three years after the last edition of the event,“ said UCI president David Lappartient.