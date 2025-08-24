Al-Ahli win Saudi Super Cup on penalties as Ronaldo scores 100th goal

AL-AHLI defeated Al-Nassr 5-3 on penalties to claim the Saudi Super Cup following a thrilling 2-2 draw in Saturday’s final.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Al-Nassr by converting a 40th-minute penalty after Ali Majrashi was penalised for handball.

Al-Ahli equalised in first-half stoppage time through Franck Kessie, who finished low past goalkeeper Bento following a precise pass from new signing Enzo Millot.

Both teams aggressively pursued a winning goal during the second half, with Ronaldo testing Edouard Mendy through a powerful strike before Firas Al-Buraikan hit the post.

Marcelo Brozovic restored Al-Nassr’s advantage in the 82nd minute by capitalising on a poor clearance and firing home from inside the box.

Roger Ibanez headed in an 89th-minute equaliser from Riyad Mahrez’s corner after Bento misjudged the ball’s flight.

Al-Ahli converted all five penalties during the shootout while Al-Nassr missed one, handing the Jeddah-based club their second Saudi Super Cup title.

Ronaldo successfully converted his penalty during the shootout but finished on the losing side despite his historic milestone. – Reuters