Algeria's Under-20 coach slaps his own players on the pitch

ALGERIA'S Under-20 manager slapped at least one of his own players on the field during an altercation with opponents Tunisia in a friendly on Saturday.

In a video shared on social media, coach Yacine Manaa appeared to slap one of his team's players on his second attempt and tried to hit another.

ALSO READ: ‘Slapping’ coach licence revoked (Updated)

Local media reported that Manaa was trying to disperse his players and calm them down during the quarrel that erupted over a refereeing decision.

Algeria twice squandered the lead in the 3-2 defeat by Tunisia at the tournament also featuring Egypt and Mauritania.

Reuters has contacted the Algerian Football Federation (AFF) for comment.

ALSO READ: Volleyball coach who slapped players apologised: Shanmugam