Argentina midfielder Paredes returns to Boca Juniors from Roma

ARGENTINA midfielder Leandro Paredes is set to return to Boca Juniors after accepting an offer from the Argentine club, a Boca official confirmed to Reuters on Thursday. The 30-year-old, currently with AS Roma, has a release clause of $3.5 million in his contract.

“Now he must execute the clause,“ the Boca official said. Paredes, a key figure in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph, began his professional career at Boca in 2010 before moving to Roma in 2014. His career also includes spells at Empoli, Zenit St Petersburg, Paris St Germain, and Juventus.

Boca Juniors are undergoing a squad revamp after a lackluster season, which saw them exit early in the Copa Libertadores and fail to progress past the group stage in the Club World Cup. Paredes’ return is expected to bolster the team’s midfield as they aim for a stronger campaign next season.