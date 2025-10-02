Arteta gives Odegaard total freedom to shine for dangerous Arsenal

MIKEL ARTETA revealed his decision to grant Martin Odegaard total freedom has unlocked the Arsenal captain’s dangerous potential following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Olympiakos.

Returning to the starting lineup after a shoulder injury, Odegaard delivered an influential performance as Arsenal maintained their perfect Champions League start.

The Norway midfielder created Gabriel Martinelli’s 12th-minute opener before providing the assist for Bukayo Saka’s stoppage-time goal.

Arteta confirmed Odegaard possesses complete license to advance and threaten opposition defences.

The Arsenal manager praised Odegaard’s dangerous combination of passing, ball carrying, and intelligent running.

“He should have scored a goal today,“ Arteta noted about his captain’s return from injury.

Arsenal reach their peak when Odegaard leads their high pressing while initiating attacks with smart movement.

Arteta believes Odegaard’s creativity perfectly complements the explosive pace of Arsenal’s wingers.

“We have to play with our qualities and when we have a front three with that pace we have to do that 100 percent,“ Arteta explained.

The manager described creativity as Odegaard’s natural ability that brings no extra pressure.

Arteta emphasised that very few players can match Odegaard’s creative talents.

“He has total freedom from me to explore and feel the movement in the spaces,“ Arteta stated.

Arsenal’s squad depth allowed Arteta to make six changes against Olympiakos.

“That creativity part is his nature,“ Arteta repeated about his captain’s unique qualities.

The manager contrasted current options with last season’s injury-depleted squad featuring academy players.

Arteta said maintaining freshness for key players like Saka remains crucial for their title ambitions.

“Physically we were dropping because we played a really intense match at Newcastle,“ Arteta acknowledged.

The manager praised substitutes for elevating performance levels against Olympiakos.

Arteta specifically highlighted Martinelli’s different profile as valuable tactical flexibility.

“He performed really well,“ Arteta concluded about his Brazilian winger’s contribution. – AFP