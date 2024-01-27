BAM drops Justin Hoh from BATC squad

KUALA LUMPUR: In a sudden twist of events, national men’s singles rising star, Justin Hoh is set to miss out on a chance to play in the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2024 next month due to an injury to his right knee.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), in a statement late last night, announced that another national player Leong Jun Hao will step in for Justin during the team event at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam, scheduled from Feb 13-18.

This unexpected news contrasts with the earlier announcement by Akademi Badminton Malaysia coaching director Rexy Mainaky at a press conference yesterday that Justin was included in the men’s squad for BATC.

“With the player registration deadline at midnight last night, BAM has decided to bring in Leong Jun Hao as a replacement.

“Justin has been advised by the doctors to refrain from participating in any high intensity competition over the next few weeks,” it said.

In the meantime, Rexy said the 19-year-old shuttler will undergo rehabilitation and is expected to return to the court once cleared by the doctors.

“We will closely monitor Justin’s condition. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon,” he said.

Jun Hao will join professional player Lee Zii Jia followed by BAM main singles Ng Tze Yong and another young player, Eogene Ewe in the singles category.

The 2022 world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will lead the doubles camp, followed by Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and the rising duo of Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri.-Bernama