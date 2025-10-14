BAM plans to hire additional men’s doubles coach for better player focus

THE Badminton Association of Malaysia plans to hire an additional men’s doubles coach to strengthen the department.

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh confirmed the request came from doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky.

“Rexy wants to ensure that every men’s pair gets equal attention and for a more comprehensive monitoring,“ he said.

Goh revealed the association is currently interviewing several candidates for the position.

The decision follows an assessment showing an imbalance in the coach-to-player ratio.

“We have two coaches for 10 pairs,“ Goh explained.

“Clearly, we need to increase the number of coaches to ensure training can be conducted in a more focused and effective manner.”

Regarding the Thailand SEA Games squad, Goh said the final player list would be announced by Saturday.

The games are scheduled to take place from December 9 to 20. – Bernama