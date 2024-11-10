KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will announce the name of the new head coach once a decision has been made, said acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam.

“We have not made any final decisions. That’s it,” he told Bernama briefly when contacted today.

On Tuesday (Oct 8), it was reported that BAM were supposed to make an announcement today regarding the new head coach.

Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky was quoted as saying that BAM had finalised an agreement with the new singles head coach.

This is following last week’s departure of national men’s singles coach Hendrawan after 15 years of service.

The new head coach is likely to spearhead both the men’s and women’s singles squads at the ABM.

BAM recently revamped their coaching structure, appointing Alvin Chew and K. Yogendran as senior team coaches and Datuk Tey Seu Bock heading the junior team, with Goh Giap Chin as junior coach.

In the women’s singles department, Jeffer Rosobin and Misbun Ramdan will take charge of the senior team while Aaron Lee will head the junior squad, with Sylvia Kavita as junior coach.