Barcelona coach Flick criticises Spain over Yamal injury management

BARCELONA coach Hansi Flick has strongly criticised the Spanish national team’s handling of Lamine Yamal after the winger was ruled out of Sunday’s La Liga clash against Valencia.

The 18-year-old did not train with the Spanish champions due to a groin issue and remains doubtful for Thursday’s Champions League match against Newcastle.

Yamal featured in both of Spain’s World Cup qualifying victories against Bulgaria and Turkey last week despite carrying an injury.

Flick revealed that Yamal received painkillers to play through discomfort during the international matches without participating in training sessions between games.

The German coach expressed frustration that Spain played Yamal for 79 and 73 minutes respectively despite commanding three-goal leads in both matches.

Flick emphasised that Spain possesses the world’s best players across every position and should better protect young talents like Yamal.

He described the situation as particularly disappointing given Spain’s depth of quality alternatives available.

The Barcelona manager confirmed having limited communication with Spain coach Luis de la Fuente via text message but acknowledged language barriers might be hindering effective dialogue.

Flick reflected on his own experience coaching Germany’s national team and stressed the importance of maintaining good communication with clubs regarding player welfare.

He confirmed that midfielder Frenkie de Jong will also miss the Valencia match due to injury concerns.

Marc Bernal returns to the squad for the first time in nine months following recovery from a serious knee injury.

Barcelona will host Valencia at their 6,000-capacity Johan Cruyff training ground instead of the temporarily closed Spotify Camp Nou.

Flick stated that his players assured him the venue change would not affect their performance against Valencia.

The coach refused to use the smaller stadium as an excuse while acknowledging the difference from their usual 105,000-seat home ground. – AFP