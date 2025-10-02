Barcelona must improve defence to reach PSG level says Flick

COACH HANSI FLICK insisted Barcelona must learn how to defend better after conceding a last-gasp winner against Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.

The French side struck in the 90th minute through Goncalo Ramos to claim a 2-1 victory at the Olympic stadium in the league stage clash.

Barcelona’s high defensive line was unpicked with Achraf Hakimi racing in and crossing for Ramos to finish.

Flick admitted PSG were operating on a higher level than his team on the night.

The Catalans were knocked out in the semi-finals of last season’s Champions League by Inter Milan as their defensive deficiencies were exposed.

They conceded seven goals across the two legs against the Italian side.

Flick told reporters that with the score at 1-1 his team had to defend better and have a better structure in the defence.

He said Barcelona will learn from this and must improve next time against this quality of team.

The German coach stated PSG deserved to win the game and that his team were below their best.

He said there was no point in claiming Barcelona are on the same level as the European champions.

Flick continued by saying he believes in his team despite this not being their best day.

He added that they train to get better and this game will help them a lot for the future.

The coach emphasised that the whole team has to defend and the whole team has to attack.

Flick described PSG’s philosophy as fantastic with young players who had high quality and speed on the ball.

He said when his team were playing at their best they could match Luis Enrique’s side.

The coach concluded by saying he is 100 percent sure Barcelona can play at PSG’s level. – AFP