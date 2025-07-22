Brazilian Diego Landis completes TFC’s import line-up for 2025 season

TERENGGANU FC (TFC) have finalised their foreign player roster for the 2025/2026 Malaysia League season with the signing of Brazilian defender Diego Landis. The 27-year-old becomes the club’s fifth import player ahead of the league’s kickoff on August 8.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) acting chief executive officer Mohd Syahrizan Mohd Zain confirmed Landis’ signing on a one-season deal. “Landis’ arrival will provide more options in central defence, especially following the departure of several key players at the end of last season,“ he said in a statement.

Standing at 1.93 metres, Landis is expected to bolster TFC’s defensive stability. “His presence will bring stability and composure to the back line, and in turn improve TFC’s defensive record, which was below par last season,“ Mohd Syahrizan added.

The Brazilian defender, who previously played in the Thai League for Khon Kaen United and Nakhon Ratchasima, has already arrived in Terengganu and will begin fitness training this week.

TFC had earlier secured four other foreign players: Yan Mabella, Gabriel Costa, Junior Ngong Sam, and Raianderson da Costa Morais, popularly known as Careca. - Bernama