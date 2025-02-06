British Open: Eain Yow crashes out in second round

National men’s squash ace Ng Eain Yow suffered a shock 11-13, 5-11, 7-11 defeat at the hands of unseeded Victor Crouin of France in the second round of the 2025 British Open in Birmingham early today.

The 26-year-old eighth-seeded Eain Yow, who received a first-round bye, was far from his best as he crashed out of the tournament often dubbed the ‘Wimbledon of squash’.

In the women’s category, national player Aira Azman also made an early exit after going down fighting 10-12, 11-13, 11-9, 11-8, 7-11 to Egypt’s Zeina Mickawy in the opening round.

Malaysia’s Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi also bowed out after being outclassed 6-11, 7-11, 7-11 by England’s Sarah-Jane Perry.

Malaysia’s only representative left in the tournament, S. Sivasangari, is set to begin her campaign against India’s Ahanat Singh in the second round early tomorrow (June 3).