Budget 2025: Kelantan seeks additional funding for sports infrastructure ahead of Sukma 2028

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government hopes the Federal Government will consider allocating additional funding for sports infrastructure in the state in Budget 2025, which will be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 18.

State Youth, Sports, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) and Community Unity Committee chairman, Zamakhshari Muhamad said that the state currently lacks basic sports infrastructure and facilities.

He said that the state government needs additional funding to upgrade sports infrastructure and provide essential equipment for athletes.

“Kelantan will soon host SUKMA (Malaysia Games) in 2028, and we hope to receive additional funding in Budget 2025.

“This additional funding for sports infrastructure is crucial for the state government to prepare for the upcoming SUKMA, as well as to nurture talents in various sports,“ he told Bernama.