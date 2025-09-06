Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to reach US Open final

SECOND seed Carlos Alcaraz delivered a masterclass performance to defeat 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-6(4) 6-2 and secure his place in the US Open final. The highly anticipated match drew a full house at Arthur Ashe Stadium and lived up to its blockbuster billing despite the straight-sets scoreline. Alcaraz, the 2022 champion, soaked in thunderous applause on match point after a contest that showcased his physical dominance and precision.

The Spaniard expressed his delight at returning to the US Open final, stating it felt amazing and meant a great deal to him. He acknowledged the necessity of playing a really physical match to overcome his experienced opponent. Alcaraz hit twice as many winners as Djokovic throughout their encounter, demonstrating his aggressive and effective style of play.

Djokovic faced immediate pressure when he dropped his serve in the very first game after sending a shot beyond the baseline. The Serbian legend failed to create a single break point opportunity during the opening set, which Alcaraz sealed with an unreturnable serve. The seventh seed fought back in the second set with encouragement from the celebrity-filled crowd, converting a break point in the second game with a superb backhand.

Alcaraz responded immediately by accelerating his game in the fifth game of the second set. He earned a break point after winning a demanding 16-shot rally with a forehand winner and successfully converted from the baseline. Djokovic showed moments of his characteristic resilience during the tiebreak, including outlasting his opponent in a clever net exchange and pausing to acknowledge the crowd’s roaring support.

The young Spaniard maintained his composure to close out the tiebreak with two more unreturnable serves. Djokovic’s challenges compounded in the third set when he gifted Alcaraz a break point with a double fault in the fourth game. Another double fault on the penultimate point of the match signaled the end for Djokovic, who leaned on the net with a grin while congratulating his victorious opponent after hitting a wide forehand.

Alcaraz will face either defending champion Jannik Sinner or Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final. – Reuters