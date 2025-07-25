China Open: End of the road for Tang Jie-Ee Wei

NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei’s journey at the China Open 2025 in Changzhou ended in the quarter-finals today.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei failed to live up to their billing as the fourth seeds, losing 19-21, 15-21 to China’s Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui in 43 minutes at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Today’s result marked the Malaysians’ first loss against Xin Wa-Fang Hui in three meetings.

Xin Wa-Fang Hui will take on either reigning champions and compatriots Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping or Indonesia’s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in the semi-finals tomorrow - BERNAMA