Cklamovski urges Harimau Malaya to show true quality in Singapore and Palestine friendlies

NATIONAL football head coach Peter Cklamovski has challenged his Harimau Malaya squad to demonstrate their true capabilities during two upcoming Tier One international friendlies against Singapore and Palestine.

The Australian manager views these matches as crucial opportunities for development after logistical issues prevented Malaysia from participating in the ongoing Central Asian Football Association Nations Cup in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Cklamovski emphasised the importance of facing quality opposition like Singapore and Palestine to continue the team’s growth and progress.

He described Singapore as a good team requiring Malaysia’s best performance to achieve desired results while acknowledging Palestine’s strength as a top one hundred ranked opponent.

Both matches will provide different tests essential for developing and refining Malaysia’s game according to the coach.

Cklamovski considers every international window as another chance to improve and work toward becoming the team they aspire to be.

Malaysia will renew their traditional Causeway Derby rivalry against Gavin Lee’s Singapore tomorrow before facing Palestine at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri on Monday.

The coach expects a strong challenge from world number one hundred fifty nine Singapore who have developed a consistent playing style over the past year.

Cklamovski respects Singapore’s quality players and anticipates an exciting challenge for his squad.

He looks forward to implementing Malaysia’s football philosophy and identifying areas to exploit against their opponents while aiming to score goals.

National captain Dion Cools brings valuable experience from Japan’s top tier J-League where he recently joined Cerezo Osaka.

The twenty nine year old defender believes competing in one of Asia’s strongest leagues provides him with unique advantages beneficial for the national team.

Cools aims to translate his weekly J-League experience into strong performances during both friendlies to help Malaysia succeed.

Historical records show Malaysia with one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five meetings against Singapore across all competitions.

Their most recent encounter ended in a goalless draw during the 2024 ASEAN Cup group stage. – Bernama