NATIONAL men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun created a major upset by beating world number four and home favourites Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto to win the Indonesia Masters 2025 title today.

The world number 13th ranked Wei Chong-Kai Wun gave a sterling display to win in straight games before a vociferous crowd at the Istora Senayan Sports Complex here.

The early stages of the first game were closely fought before Wei Chong-Kai Wun stepped up a gear to win 21-11.

In the second game, the Malaysians maintained their composure and momentum to chalk up a 21-19 win to take the title in 38 minutes.

The victory earned them US$37,525 while the Indonesians pocketed US$18,050.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Wei Chong said they were glad to score their first win over the Indonesians in five meetings.

“We are very happy to finally beat them. Although they received strong fan support, we stayed focused on our game.

“Overall, we are not satisfied with our performance throughout this tournament because we still made many mistakes. We will rectify those mistakes,” he said.

Kai Wun said they did not feel pressured in the match.

“We just focused on our every shot and maintained the pace, putting our opponents under pressure,” he added.

The pair will now focus on their preparations for the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) in February, with the hope of giving another commanding performance.