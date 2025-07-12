Macron declares July 12 as Dreyfus commemoration day in France

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has officially declared July 12 as an annual day of national commemoration for Alfred Dreyfus, the French army captain wrongfully convicted of treason in 1894 in a case marred by antisemitism.

“From now on, there will be a commemoration ceremony every July 12 for Dreyfus, for the victory of justice and the truth against hatred and antisemitism,“ Macron announced in a statement.

The first observance will take place in 2026, marking the 120th anniversary of Dreyfus’s exoneration by France’s highest court.

The decision comes amid rising concerns over antisemitic incidents in France, with 504 reported cases between January and May this year. Macron emphasized the need for vigilance against the “ancient spectre” of antisemitism.

Dreyfus, an Alsace-born officer, was accused of espionage in 1894 based on dubious handwriting evidence. Despite a lack of proof, he was convicted, publicly humiliated, and exiled to Devil’s Island.

His case became a symbol of injustice, galvanizing figures like novelist Emile Zola, who penned the famous “J’accuse” in his defense.

Lieutenant Colonel Georges Picquart later uncovered evidence pointing to another officer, Ferdinand Walsin Esterhazy, but was silenced by military officials.

After years of legal battles, Dreyfus was finally exonerated in 1906. He was reinstated, served in World War I, and died in 1935.

Last month, France posthumously promoted Dreyfus to brigadier general, further cementing his legacy as a victim of prejudice and a symbol of resilience. - AFP