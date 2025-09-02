Coco Gauff feels empty after US Open loss to Naomi Osaka

COCO GAUFF confessed to experiencing a “little bit empty” feeling following her heavy US Open defeat against Naomi Osaka on Monday.

The loss dashed her hopes of securing a second title within three years at Flushing Meadows.

Gauff delivered an erratic performance during her 6-3, 6-2 fourth round loss to fellow former champion Osaka.

“It’s been a tough I think post-French Open for me for sure,“ said Gauff, who suffered a first round Wimbledon exit after her Roland Garros triumph.

The American revealed she felt positive before the match but could not explain her performance during the actual contest.

Her tournament preparations faced disruption after she decided to reshuffle her coaching team to improve her service game.

Gauff expressed confidence in her decision to make necessary improvements despite the challenging timing.

Her serve showed gradual improvement in New York, but her normally reliable return game collapsed against Osaka.

She suggested that making technical adjustments during competition had drained her emotionally and physically.

Gauff insisted she would not let the defeat crush her and highlighted positive takeaways from the tournament.

The 21-year-old acknowledged she puts excessive pressure on herself while recognising many players succeed later in their careers.

She expressed excitement about her potential development over the next four years with continued hard work.

Gauff plans to prioritise skill development over results for the remainder of the season after the Grand Slam conclusion. - AFP

“Your mindset is different once the Slams are over,“ said Gauff about her approach to upcoming tournaments. – AFP