Hamilton faces Monza challenge amid Ferrari struggles and grid penalty

LEWIS HAMILTON faces a crisis of confidence ahead of his Monza homecoming as Ferrari’s disappointing season continues with mounting pressure.

The seven-time Formula One champion trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 200 points after failing to secure any podium finishes this year.

Hamilton’s disastrous Dutch Grand Prix weekend featured two practice spins and a race-ending crash alongside teammate Charles Leclerc.

The British driver remains positive about his Ferrari move despite performance struggles, calling it “really special to remember that I’m a Ferrari driver”.

Hamilton acknowledged the unique atmosphere of Monza, where he has won five times previously with different teams.

He described witnessing Leclerc’s 2024 Monza victory as inspirational, noting the incredible fan support for Ferrari drivers.

Hamilton’s self-critical comments at the Hungarian GP, where he called himself “completely useless”, sparked retirement speculation.

His Monza prospects worsened with a five-place grid penalty for failing to slow under yellow flags in Zandvoort.

McLaren dominates the championship battle with Piastri leading teammate Norris by 34 points after 15 races.

The Australian driver has accumulated 309 points while Norris suffered a mechanical failure in the Dutch GP.

McLaren has won all but three races this season, leaving reigning champion Max Verstappen 104 points behind Piastri.

Verstappen finished second in his home race but admitted his title chances are slim with nine races remaining.

The Dutchman aims to “just try to make the best of it” for the remainder of the season starting at Monza. – AFP