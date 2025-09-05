Colton Herta to race in F2 next year as Cadillac test driver

COLTON HERTA will compete in Formula Two next season while simultaneously fulfilling the role of test driver for the Cadillac Formula One team.

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss confirmed the move on the ‘Off Track with Hinch and Rossi’ podcast, stating the nine-time IndyCar race winner is leaving the series to pursue his Formula One ambition.

The 25-year-old American must secure sufficient super-licence points through Formula Two, which serves as the primary feeder series for Formula One.

Herta departs a premier seat in IndyCar, home to the prestigious Indianapolis 500, for an uncertain future in a junior racing category.

Towriss expressed pride in Herta’s decision to take a significant risk by leaving a secure position to chase his Formula One dream.

“He’s leaving IndyCar, he’s not going directly to Formula One,“ Towriss stated during the podcast interview.

Cadillac officially announced Herta’s new test and development driver role in a statement released on Wednesday.

The team has already secured experienced Formula One drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for their 2025 racing lineup.

Current Formula One competitors at Monza acknowledged the high skill level required in IndyCar racing.

McLaren driver Lando Norris described IndyCar as one of the world’s most challenging racing series.

Norris suggested that IndyCar drivers deserve more super-licence points than they currently receive for their championship performances. – Reuters