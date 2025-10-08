Conor McGregor accepts 18-month doping sanction for missed tests

FORMER UFC champion Conor McGregor has accepted an 18-month suspension for violating the sport’s anti-doping policy.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the sanction on Tuesday following three missed sample collection attempts by Combat Sports Anti-Doping.

McGregor failed to provide biological samples on June 13, September 19, and September 20 this year, constituting three “whereabouts failures” under anti-doping rules.

The UFC stated that McGregor fully cooperated with the investigation and accepted responsibility for the missed tests.

His detailed cooperation led CSAD to reduce the standard 24-month sanction for three whereabouts failures by six months.

McGregor’s period of ineligibility began on September 20, 2024, the date of his third missed test.

The suspension will conclude on March 20, 2026, preventing him from competing during this period.

The Irish fighter last competed in July 2021, breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor had previously expressed interest in fighting at a proposed White House event next June. – Reuters