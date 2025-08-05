Czech midfielder Pavel Sulc joins Lyon in €10m deal

LYON: Czech attacking midfielder Pavel Sulc has completed his move to Olympique Lyonnais, signing a four-year deal with the French club. The transfer from Viktoria Plzen includes a base fee of €7.5 million, with potential add-ons reaching €2.5 million.

The 25-year-old, who has earned 14 caps for the Czech national team, brings an impressive track record to Ligue 1. Last season, Sulc was named the Czech league’s best player after contributing 20 goals and 15 assists for Viktoria Plzen.

Lyon’s sporting director said, “Pavel is a dynamic playmaker with proven creativity. His ability to score and create chances fits our attacking philosophy perfectly.” The contract also includes a 15 percent sell-on clause for any future transfer profit.

Sulc spent nearly his entire professional career at Viktoria Plzen, making 167 appearances and scoring 47 goals. His arrival strengthens Lyon’s midfield options as they aim to improve on last season’s sixth-place finish. - AFP