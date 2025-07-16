Danish athletes warned against nicotine pouches for health risks

TEAM Denmark, the national elite sports organisation, has issued a warning to athletes over the rising use of nicotine pouches, stating they harm both health and performance. Reports indicate that athletes across multiple sports, including golf, ice hockey, and equestrian events, are increasingly using these products during training and competitions.

Majke Jorgensen, a nutritionist at Team Denmark, explained that while some athletes use nicotine pouches recreationally, others mistakenly believe they offer a competitive edge. “Sports officials from various federations have noted a growing trend of athletes relying on these products,“ Jorgensen told AFP.

Scientific research supports concerns over nicotine’s effects. A 2010 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that nicotine raises heart rate and blood pressure, increasing cardiovascular strain. This is particularly problematic in precision sports like golf, where a steady heart rate is essential for optimal performance.

Team Denmark is urging athletes, coaches, and staff to avoid nicotine pouches to prevent normalising their use among young athletes. According to the Danish Health Authority, 12.9% of Danes aged 15 to 29 used smokeless nicotine products in 2022.

Unlike tobacco-based snus, which is banned in Denmark, nicotine-only pouches, often called “white snus,“ remain legal. However, the sports body emphasises that legality does not equate to safety, especially for elite athletes. - AFP