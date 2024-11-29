Darul Makmur Stadium to fully reopen in March 2025

KUANTAN: Darul Makmur Stadium is expected to be fully operational by March next year, as the newly planted Bermuda Tifgrand grass matures, replacing the previous Cow Grass, a state executive councillor said.

Fadzli Mohamad Kamal, who is in charge of Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Bodies, said the grass, which was specially imported from Japan and planted last Wednesday, has a higher durability and resilience compared to the previous type.

“The upgrading of the pitch and grass at Darul Makmur Stadium is in its final phase, with the replacement of the grass starting three days ago. It is suitable to plant at this time, considering the rainy season, as this grass type requires plenty of water for growth.

“This is the first time this grass variety has been planted in Malaysia. It is more durable, darker green, and grows more densely. It can also absorb more water compared to other types of grass,“ he said to the media after inspecting the upgrading project at the stadium today.

In addition to the grass replacement, Fadzli said the stadium’s upgrading works, such as painting, replacing the drainage system, signage around the building, and repairing toilets and prayer rooms, which began in September, have been completed.

“The allocation for the upgrading works at Darul Makmur Stadium, including the new grass replacement, amounts to RM1.1 million from the Pahang government, while RM500,000 is a grant from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS),“ he said.

However, he added that the upgrading of the more than five-decade-old stadium still requires substantial funding for roof repairs and floodlight replacement, with an overall cost of RM7 million.

“The cost for the floodlight replacement alone is RM3.3 million, and the remaining funds will go towards replacing the roof and some of the seating. This matter has been raised and discussed with Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh,“ he said.