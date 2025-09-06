Djokovic says Alcaraz and Sinner are difficult hurdles to overcome

NOVAK DJOKOVIC stated it remains too early to confirm his participation in a full Grand Slam season next year as he feels the physical strain of competing at 38 years old against the rising dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

The 24-time major winner lost to second seed Alcaraz 6-4 7-6(4) 6-2 in the U.S. Open semi-final on Friday, marking the first year since 2017 that he has failed to reach a major final.

Djokovic expressed satisfaction with his tennis level but acknowledged the physical challenges of competing against younger rivals.

“It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner, Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams,” he said.

The seventh seed’s showdown with the Spaniard 16 years his junior drew a rapt, celebrity-packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

Djokovic produced a reasonably clean performance with creative net play but could not match his opponent’s intensity, generating roughly half as many winners as Alcaraz.

The Serbian star emphasised he is not giving up on Grand Slams despite recent semi-final losses to Sinner at Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

“I’m going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals and fight for another trophy at least,” Djokovic stated.

His next ATP Tour stop will be in Athens, with his Melbourne Park participation remaining uncertain.

“At least at this stage of my career, I mean, I’m not thinking that far,” he told reporters regarding next year’s Australian Open. – Reuters