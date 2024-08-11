Ee Wei plays it safe, no guarantee on post-Paris 2024 form

KUALA LUMPUR: National number one mixed doubles shuttler, Toh Ee Wei, admitted she cannot guarantee a return to the impressive form post 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Ee Wei, who is set to return to the court following a freak accident in September, said she will instead focus on getting the tournament rhythm back in the next two assignments namely Masters Japan 2024 followed by China Masters 2024, this month.

“I think it has been one month plus I did not participate in any tournament. I don’t know what will happen but when I play I will try to give my best.

“Nobody wants to lose and we will fight for every single points in the next tournament,” she told reporters after the training session here, today.

Masters Japan 2024 will be held in Kumamoto from Nov 12-17 while China Masters, which is set to take place in Shenzhen, will kick off from Nov 19-24.

After exiting from the last eight in 2024 Olympic Games, Tang Jie-Ee Wei played in four tournaments, including winning Korea Open 2024 and reaching Hong Kong Open 2024 semi-finals.

However, their progress were halted when Ee Wei required 16 stitches in her left arm due to a freak accident at the gymnasium in Academy Badminton Malaysia, Bukit Kiara, here.

Even though she was eager to play in a real tournament, the 24-year-old was pleased to have a tournament outing when she participated in the exhibition event, the Bdmntn-XL Tournament, held in Jakarta last week.

Ee Wei, who joined BlitzersXL together with professional men’s doubles player Ong Yew Sin as well as Aya Ohori (Japan) and Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand), to defeat HurricaneSBXL in the final.

Asked whether she thought her season was over following the gymnasium accident, the Melaka-born player did not think so as she managed to recover quickly, all thanks to the excellent care by her physiotherapist.

“I was admitted to the hospital after the accident but managed to get back to training after four days.

“I did not think that much and far, just focus the recovery. I am quite happy with how things worked out until now,” she said.